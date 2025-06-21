“State Neglects, Centre Delivers” — BJP Stages Protest in Alampur Over Road Woes and Flood Victim Neglect

Gadwal: A wave of dissatisfaction erupted in Alampur today as BJP leaders and local activists staged a one-day protest demanding immediate repair and construction of roads in the region. The protest, led by Alampur and Pattanam Mandal BJP Presidents Sarath Babu and Gongala Eshwar, received strong support from former Jogulamba Gadwal BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who openly criticized the Telangana state government for neglecting basic infrastructure development.

Speaking at the protest site in Alampur town, Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at the ruling state government and questioned whether public welfare matters only during elections. He stated:

“The central government is the only one responsible for the highways in the region. The state government hasn't contributed anything—not even patching potholes. If it weren’t for the national highways laid with the support of the central government, it would still take 10 hours to travel to Hyderabad.”

Reddy further alleged that no proper roads were laid by the state government, not just in Jogulamba district but across entire Telangana, accusing it of turning a blind eye to rural infrastructure needs.

Plight of 2009 Flood Victims Highlighted

Ramachandra Reddy also recalled the 2009 floods that devastated Alampur. He pointed out that residents who lost everything during that disaster were allotted house plots but were still struggling without basic amenities, even after more than a decade.

“Even now, those plots have no roads, drainage, or facilities. The government has done absolutely nothing to support these people,” he said.

He was particularly critical of the poor condition of CC roads in Alampur town, which he described as entirely damaged and ignored.

Warning of Large-Scale Protests

Calling the situation across the district "identical," Reddy warned the state government of intensified protests if immediate action was not taken. He demanded urgent repair of Kasapuram Road, reconstruction of CC roads in Pattanam, and provisioning of infrastructure in flood-relief housing plots. If these demands are not met soon, he warned:

“We will launch a massive movement across the district.”

Prominent Leaders Participate

Several BJP leaders and cadres participated in the protest, showing solidarity for the cause. Notable attendees included:

Raj Gopal – 2023 BJP Assembly Candidate',

Rajasekhar Sharma – BJYM State Vice President,

Nagamallaiah – OBC State Leader,

Nageshwara Reddy – District Executive Member,

Abdulla – Itikyala Mandal President,

Rangaswami – District Council Member,

Naresh – Town General Secretary

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Madhuravani, Maddileti, Pradeep Swami, Vineeth, Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy, Rajasekhar, Bhaskar, Parashuram, Krishna, Satya Reddy, Praveen, and Anji

The protest highlighted growing public anger and frustration over infrastructure neglect in Alampur and the surrounding areas. The BJP cadre made it clear that the issue would not be allowed to fade without concrete action from the government.