State of roads in Telangana

MAUD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State were livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and wanted KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Roads in a bad shape in Warangal

Majority of the internal roads in Warangal city are in a bad shape. In municipal areas, the roads are kutcha with deadly potholes. The National Highways passing through the erstwhile Warangal district are good when compared to roads in the district. It's a welcome sign that the Central government has been giving top priority to the road network. The Union government is taking up the construction of a 25,000 km road during the 2022-23 financial year. On the other hand, the State government appears to have blithe concern over the new roads and repairing of damaged roads. The road between Warangal and Khammam tells you the story. Instead of setting his own house in the right shape, KTR commented on roads in Andhra Pradesh.

-Dr Thirunahari Seshu, Chairman, Praja Vedika, Warangal

Roads are better than earlier

Majority of roads in Mahabubnagar and in some of the villages have developed soon after formation of Telangana state. Compared to the situation of roads in Telangana region during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the present condition of roads is much better. Even some of the tribal thandas located in the interior regions have got BT and CC Roads now. However, this does not mean all is not well. There are still some roads which are yet to be renovated or must be developed. For instance the road connecting Kaverammapet to Udandapur Reservour is pathetic with heavy loaded trucks plying on it has made it difficult to travel. Some of the Thandas which are near the urban localities are yet to get either BT or CC roads. In my view, our Minister, instead of showing fingers at others must focus on what is left out and how best we can develop them instead of claiming all is well.

-Mahesh, civil Engineer, private employee from Mahabubnagar

Rainy season will expose state of roads

Come rainy season, the state of roads will be exposed. We have been experiencing a lot of problems due to improper roads and poor maintenance. Ask the people living in the tri-cities, especially in Warangal, they will tell you their woes such as water-logging and potholes on the roads. The roads laid recently were also damaged during the last rainy season. This is where authorities have to take responsibility for the quality of road construction. We have quite a few road projects in the pipeline, but when they happen is a mystery.

-Kanukuntla Raj Kumar, Pharma Marketing, Warangal

Roads need a complete makeover

The state of internal roads in Warangal is just pathetic. Even though the city is being developed under the Smart Cities Mission, roads in and around Warangal need a complete makeover. It's not an exaggeration to say, driving on a bike over a period of time on these roads certainly takes motorists to an orthopaedic surgeon. These apart, there are quite a few villages that don't even have a proper road network.

-Sampeta Jyothi, Homemaker, Hanumakonda