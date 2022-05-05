State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Both States ignored development of roads

Drawing comparisons between the Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, KTR said that the former has better road infrastructure. This is only to boost the image of Telangana over AP and nothing more than that.

To me, there is very little to choose between the two. Understandably, cities have a better road network in both the States compared to the rural areas. I think both the States are falling short in the maintenance of roads.

-Kumar Gurrapa, Private Employee, Kazipet

Focus on road development

Roads are one of the ways to economic development. Roads should be given priority and developed. The roads of urban area or rural area play an important role in people's life. In rural area the roads are in sorry state compared to cities.

The problems will escalate if the roads are developed before the rainy season. The concerned officials should look into the matter at the earliest. People are not aware on the policies of state and Central governments on developing the roads and the officials should bring that to their notice.

-B Naveena, student, Ramakrishna colony, Karimnagar

Roads in Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet are pathetic

For the last couple of years, the State government forgot to repair the roads damaged due to incessant rains. The road between Warangal and Khammam is full of potholes. It's not only a horrible journey but also causing damage to vehicles.

The state of internal roads in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet is also pathetic.

-Manganuri Murali, Photographer, Hanumakonda