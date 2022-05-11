State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao 's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Govt needs to focus on drainage works along with road works

The pace of construction of new roads in Narayanpet district though had taken up on expected lines, however, the other works related to the roads like laying underground drainage along both sides of roads, the central median and other works are not yet taken up. Because of this, the roads are constantly being logged drain water causing inconvenient to the commuters.

What is the use of constructing new roads when the drainage system attaching the roads is not carried out which is causing the roads inundated with dirty drain waters. The public are demanding the government and the concerned authorities to simultaneously complete all the roads works along with drainage, central lighting and planting green trees. Or else merely constructing new roads will have no meaning as it will eventually get damaged due to drain and rainwater flowing on it causing inconvenience to the travelers.

-Hanmanthu, businessman from Narayanpet

Wanaparthy roads are like hell

Wanaparthy, the newly carved district from erstwhile Mahabubnagar is facing a peculiar situation. While all the major roads connecting the district from other districts and places are in good condition, the condition of internal roads in the district are pathetic, as the slow pace of road widening works in the district are going on at a snail's pace. It's been more than two years now that the road widening works have been initiated in Wanaparthy district head quarters.

Except one or two roads that are connected to the National highway through Kottakota and Pebbair are in good condition, however all other roads are no more than hell to travel on. It is high time the pace of internal roads works are completed earlier and help the people of the district to have a smooth travel.

-Nagesh, a private employee, Wanaparthy

Roads still needs a makeover

As KTR stated that the condition of roads in Telangana is better than in Andhra Pradesh, this has a become a matter of discussion in both the Telugu states. However, there is some improvement in Telangana to a significant extent, but not on par with KTR's thoughts .

The internal roads in the rural areas are chaotic and the internal road under the Municipality Corporation is very bad. It would be a mistake to assume that all major roads including the districts are in good condition, so there is still a need to improve the roads in line as per the promise made in the elections.

-Viragoni Varalaxmi, Social activist, Karimnagar attachments area

Roads expansion is a welcome step

Roads expansion in Nalgonda in the name of beautification and highway will definitely change the present pathetic roads of the town. Roads expansion is a welcoming step but it should be done as per the norms of LA act-2013 which says, pay compensation and satisfy other rules of act then go for roads expansion. Roads in merged villages of the municipality could not be changed even after 12 years of merging.

-Chandragiri Ramu , B.Ed, footwear shop owner, Nalgonda