State on fast lane with Rs 60,000 cr road projects

Hyderabad: Inan unprecedented move in the history of Telangana, the state government is taking up massive road development works worth Rs 60,799 crore, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced here on Saturday.

He stated that this large-scale infrastructure development will transform Telangana into a major hub for multinational companies, attracting investments worth lakhs of crores and creating employment for lakhs of rural youth.

Proposals are being prepared to enhance infrastructure across the State so that investors from around the world are drawn to Telangana, he said. As new roads are developed, industries from across the globe are expected to set up operations in various regions of the State, resulting in significant investment inflows and large-scale job creation, the Minister added.

He announced that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway will be expanded from four lanes to eight lanes, covering the stretch from Abdullapur industrial park to Vijayawada. Of the eight lanes, six will serve as the main carriageway and two as service roads, primarily to improve convenience for local residents and enhance road safety. The project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 10,400 crore.

The Minister further revealed that the transformative Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, aimed at connecting all districts in the State, has been allotted Rs 36,000 crore. The road will be built as a six-lane expressway, with 50% of the project cost borne by the state government.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that new roads will be laid in rural areas without connectivity and single-lane roads will be expanded to double lanes. The HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 11,399 crore, and tenders will be invited soon.

He emphasised that necessary clearances for new roads will be granted based on traffic congestion studies.

Komatireddy said the proposals for a 52 km elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam, estimated at Rs 8,000 crore, are in the final stages of approval.

Another major initiative is a Greenfield Highway connecting Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. This project will significantly transform the State’s landscape, the Minister said.

He assured that all measures are being taken to ensure road safety and minimise accidents in future.

He expressed heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for developing the State’s infrastructure on such a massive scale.