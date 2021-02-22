State provided 1.31 lakh jobs: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Mahabubabad: The BJP-led Central government is no match to Telangana, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the employment provided by the Centre and State. "We have provided 1.31 lakh jobs in the government sector. This apart, creating another two lakh jobs in the private sector," Errabelli said, speaking at the TRS membership drive at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Sunday.

What about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account, Errabelli questioned. Further, he questioned the Centre's rationale behind hiking the petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

He said that the Centre has failed to fulfill its promises such as Railway coach factory and tribal University. Instead it offers Periodical Overhauling (POH), he added. On the other hand, the TRS government not only fulfilled its election promises but also implemented several other welfare and developmental programmes, the Minister informed.

Moreover, the Centre was trying to privatise many public sector entities, he said, stating that he had never seen such a worst party at the Centre. Referring to the new farm laws, Errabelli said that BJP wants to hand over agriculture sector to Ambanis and Adanis.

As of now, the State is paying Rs 12,000 crore to the Electricity Board to provide 24-hour free electricity to the farmers. According to the new farm laws, each farmer will be burdened by Rs 1 lakh per annum, the Minister said. Senior TRS leaders Jannu Jakariya and Lingampally Kishan Rao were among others present.