State to set up industrial park for women in every Assembly constituency
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu says Congress is committed to fulfilling every promise made to Dalits
Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced on Friday that the state government will establish an industrial park for women in every Assembly constituency.
Speaking at the SC and ST Entrepreneurs’ Conference organised by FICCI, the Minister said that entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will receive a 10 per cent subsidy in these industrial parks. He emphasised that the development of SC and ST communities is crucial for the overall progress of society. The Congress government, he assured, is committed to fulfilling every promise made to Dalits under the ‘Chevella Declaration’.
Sridhar Babu claimed that Congress is the only party that genuinely works for the upliftment of Dalits. Despite the state's financial constraints, he said the government has ensured the continuation of development schemes and programmes. He criticised the previous government for burdening the new administration with heavy loans, stating that the current government is now paying off the interest on those debts.
To support SC and ST entrepreneurs in overcoming difficulties in obtaining loans, the government will extend its assistance, he said. Additionally, a committee will be formed to study the industrial policies of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This committee will include SC and ST MLAs, industrialists, and officials. Based on its report, further measures will be taken to provide additional benefits to Dalit entrepreneurs.