State weaving techniques wow Maha officials' team

Hyderabad: A team of Maharashtra officers is visiting Telangana to study weaving techniquesand designs being implemented by weavers of the State.

The Maharashtra team is on a two- day visit to the State to also know the schemes being implemented by the government. The team visited Siricilla, Siddipet on Sunday and interacted with weavers of Aadarsha and Siddipet Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Societies. The members studied the type of yarn being used by the weavers in producing of Gollabhama and Ramappa silk sarees and wages being earned by them.

The team observed the techniques of weaving and designing of Gollabhama and Ramappa silk sarees. It visited the textile and apparel park at Siricilla and studied techniques of Rapier looms and semi- automatic power looms. The members interacted with power loom weavers to know the benefits of schemes like Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Bheema and Nethannaku Cheyutha and Geo-Tagging.

On Monday the team visited the Pochamplly Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society in Yadadri district on. During the tour, it visited weavers houses at Pochampally and interacted with entrepreneurs and weavers who are weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns in silk and cotton. The team observed the techniques of Ikkat weaving which requires true precision and skill. The members appreciated the weaving style implemented by weavers in weaving and designing.

The team appreciated schemes such as 40 per cent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha, which were being implemented by the State government.

The officers said they would implement the scheme of geo-tagging of looms in Maharashtra. The team was impressed with the priority being given to the handlooms and textiles sectors by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, giving more emphasis to innovative schemes and policies to bring national and international textile industries, specially technical textiles to the State.