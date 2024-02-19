Statehood heroes will get their due

Warangal: The Statehood heroes who actively participated in the Telangana Movement will be given their due, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka said. Speaking at Telangana Udyamakarula Ikya Vedika organised at the Arts and Science College Auditorium in Hanumakonda on Sunday, she accused the BRS leadership of ignoring the people who contributed a lot in bolstering the separate State agitation after it came to power.

“Even though it was in power for two terms, the BRS leadership never showed interest in meeting the agitators. It also failed to do justice to the Telangana Martyrs,” Seethakka said.

“Poets and artists played a major role in the Telangana Movement, galvanising people to fight for self-respect. However, the BRS leadership didn’t show any respect towards the poets and artists. The then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao humiliated renowned balladeer Gaddar by making him wait for his appointment at the main gate of Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad,” Seethakka said.

Finally, the people taught KCR a fitting lesson by not reposing faith in his government, Seethakka said. After consulting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a committee will be constituted to look after the well-being of those who participated in the Telangana Movement, Seethakka said. “The issues faced by them will also be resolved,” she added.

Further, she assured the participants of holding a lengthy discussion on the issue after the completion of Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram. Telangana Praja Front B Rama Devi and Thumma Shobha were among others present.