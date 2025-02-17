State’s BFSI-skilling prog to create 30K jobs in 3 yrs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government’s prestigious ‘BFSI-Skilling’ programme, launched exclusively for BTech graduates, has been receiving an overwhelming response.

An eligibility test for the programme was conducted on Sunday, and candidates who qualify will undergo comprehensive training at the Young India Skill University (yisu.in) until July this year. The training covers essential domains such as banking operations, financial markets, insurance, investment banking, software, programming, application and database management, cyber security, cloud computing, and soft skills.

Upon successful completion of the training, placements will be provided in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) related to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, based in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to bridging the gap between industries and educational institutions, transforming Telangana into a hub for skilled human resources. As part of this vision, the Skill University was established, with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu playing a key role in bringing industry-aligned courses to Telangana’s youth.

Hyderabad’s business-friendly environment is attracting top global companies to set up their GCCs, especially in the BFSI sector. Minister Sridhar Babu is determined to ensure that Telangana youth secure these promising job opportunities through specialised skill training. Collaborating with BFSI industry experts from India, the USA, and Singapore, as well as GCC management teams, the Minister has designed the ‘BFSI-Skilling’ course to meet industry needs.

This ambitious programme would train 10,000 graduates annually—5,000 from engineering backgrounds and 5,000 from degree courses—leading to potential employment in BFSI GCCs. Over the next three years, 30,000 young talents from Telangana will benefit from this initiative. The first batch commenced in September last year, with training costs covered by EQUIPP and the BFSI Consortium. Students only need to pay a nominal admission fee of Rs 5,000, which covers certification and administrative expenses.

Two batches had already successfully completed their training, and the eligibility test for the third batch has recently been conducted. Graduates seeking employment are encouraged to visit the Skill University’s website (yisu.in) regularly for updates and opportunities.