Statues of Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule to Be Unveiled in Pedda Dhanwada on June 20: Youth and Civil Groups

Gadwal: Preparations are underway for a major social and cultural event in Pedda Dhanwada village of Rajoli Mandal, where the statues of two iconic social reformers — Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, a pioneer of education and social justice — will be unveiled on June 20, 2024.

As part of the pre-event campaign, wall posters announcing and promoting the statue unveiling ceremony were released in Aiza Mandal headquarters near the statue of Dr. Ambedkar, under the leadership of the All India Ambedkar Youth Association and various civil society organizations. The organizers called for a mass gathering of supporters, youth, and well-wishers to make the event a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, local leaders emphasized the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who laid the foundation for a just and equitable India by drafting the Constitution and fighting for equal opportunities for all, and Jyotirao Phule, who revolutionized the Indian education system by advocating education for the marginalized and women.

The District President of the All-Party Committee, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu, appealed to the public to attend in large numbers and pay homage to the two great reformers who dedicated their lives to uplifting the oppressed and promoting equality.

Macherla Prakash, the District President of the All India Ambedkar Youth Association, officially issued the call for participation, encouraging youth and social activists from across the district to gather and celebrate the legacy of Ambedkar and Phule.

Several key local leaders are actively involved in organizing the event, including Nallabothula Karunakar, senior leader Dandora Anjaneyulu, BRSV leader Kurava Pallella, Budaga Jangala Rights Association District President Mareppa, Loka Raju, Gattu Mandal President Mozesh, and others like Balgara Pratap, Bisanna, Anil, Raju, Shikami, Dr. Raju, and Shastri.

The organizers have expressed confidence that this event will not only honor the reformers but also strengthen the resolve to fight for equality, education, and social justice in the region.