Steps on to ensure huge participation of minorities in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Thursday said that elaborate arrangements were being made to ensure huge participation of minorities in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

He was speaking to the media after conducting a preparatory meeting with the chairmen of district minority departments and office-bearers at Gandhi Bhavan. The meeting was also attended by AICC Minority department secretary Farhan Azmi and 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' coordinator Shakeel Nawaz.

Sohail said the Bharat Jodo Yatra would enter Telangana on October 24 and continue for 14 days.

"While we are making arrangements to ensure huge participation of minorities on the entire route from Makhtal to Jogipet on all 14 days; we are planning to organise a few stand-alone events during the yatra'. All district units of Congress Minorities department have been asked to mobilise crowd at locations closer to the yatra route from their districts," he said.

The Congress leader stated that "the politics of hatred and division is posing a huge threat to the very survival of democracy and secularism in India. Therefore, it is essential for everyone to join hands to defeat communal and divisive forces by supporting the yatra."