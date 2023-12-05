Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General, Dr V K Singh said that steps are taken to increase the runway capacity at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

Responding to a question raised by Dr K Laxman in Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said, presently, the RGIA, Hyderabad, has a single runway with a handling capacity of 42 movements per hour. The airport operator has undertaken airside expansion at Hyderabad airport, like the "construction of Rapid Exit Taxiways(RET), Additional Parallel Taxiway, Apron and Taxi-lanes, and Ground Service Equipment (GSE) Tunnel."

These works were planned to increase the runway capacity from the existing movement of 42 per hour to 50+ movements per hour.