Storm brewing in Congress as sulking netas up the ante against Revanth

Hyderabad: It seems fresh trouble is brewing in the Telangana Congress. A day after the party named 55 candidates, angry senior leaders held a meeting at TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud’s house here on Monday.

Leaders Suresh Shetkar, Balaram Naik and Rajaiah were unhappy for not announcing their names in the first list of the candidates. Another senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar had registered his protest for neglecting senior leaders in allotment of tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The senior leaders took strong exception to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s unilateral decisions in finalisation of candidates. They said the party was allotting tickets to aspirants without taking into consideration their services, but in the guise of survey reports which don’t reflect people’s mood correctly.

The TPCC leadership said relying completely on survey reports and some political strategists infinalisation of tickets was not acceptable for senior leaders who served for decades and sacrificed themselves for the party.

Madhu Yashki was aspiring to contest from the LB Nagar segment; other senior leaders were demanding tickets to contest from segments where they have grip. Leaders alleged the high command was consuming more time to announce the names only to help rich leaders who recently joined the party.

Another senior leader from old Mahbubnagar district and former minister N Janardhan Reddy alleged that Revanth was giving importance to newcomers in the party . The allegations of taking kickbacks to finalise tickets raised doubts on sincerity of the leadership in running the party at a crucial time. He hinted his non-cooperation to Nagarkurnool candidate Rajesh Reddy.