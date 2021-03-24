Strict action against junior colleges in Telangana if found open: TSBIE

The government will take strict action against junior colleges in the state if found open violating the orders, said Telangana State Intermediate Board Education commissioner and secretary Omer Jaleel.

He further added that all the junior colleges will remain closed until further notice. Jaleel asked the colleges to continue online classes for the students and ensure strict COVID-19 measures.

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to close the schools and colleges due to rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state. All the schools and colleges except for medical colleges will remain shut from today.