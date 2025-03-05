Live
Just In
Strict action against sexual harassment of women at workplaces: V Rajani District Magistrate Senior Civil Judge
District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Judge V Rajani said that strict action will be taken against sexual harassment of women at workplaces.
Wanaparthy: District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Judge V Rajani said that strict action will be taken against sexual harassment of women at workplaces. On Wednesday, an awareness seminar on laws was organized for sanitation workers under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority as part of the International Women's Day week celebrations at the municipal office in Wanaparthy district.
She attended the seminar as the chief guest and spoke and suggested that internal complaint committees consisting of four members should be formed in private government and other offices. Two of the four should be women and a senior woman in the organization will be appointed as the presiding officer in this committee. If any woman is sexually harassed, these committees will examine the facts and take legal action against them.
The information of the victim will be kept confidential. Therefore, women who are sexually harassed at workplaces should be encouraged to file complaints in the internal complaint committees in the office. Similarly, women's rights and laws were explained. And it was informed that the District Legal Services Authority provides free legal services to all women of all categories. Deputy Engineer Yunus, Bar Vice President D Krishnaiah, Deputy Legal Aid Council G Uttaraiah and others participated in this program.