Strict Action Demanded Against Krishna Veni Private High School Owner.

Gadwal : In a significant development, BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya met the District Child Welfare Chairperson today to file a complaint regarding the alleged assault of a student at Krishna Veni Private High School in Aiza Mandal.

Allegations Against School Management

Speaking on the issue, Kuruva Pallayya strongly criticized the response of the school management. He alleged that the management tried to cover up the incident by shifting the blame solely onto the teacher and subsequently terminating her from service.

"The real culprit here is not the teacher but the school owner, who pressures teachers to collect fees. The excessive pressure to demand unpaid fees forced the teacher into distress, leading to the unfortunate incident involving second-grade student Virat Shankar. It is a deliberate conspiracy to protect the owner while scapegoating the teacher," said Pallayya.

He also questioned the role of the District Education Officer (DEO) in merely stating that the teacher was removed. "Is she a government teacher to be officially terminated? What authority does the DEO have to make such a statement?" he asked, demanding immediate action against the school owner instead.

Call for Action

Pallayya urged the District Collector to take swift action by canceling the school's recognition and initiating strict measures against the management. He alleged that the school was exploiting parents by charging exorbitant fees while failing to provide basic facilities like toilets and latrines for girl students.

Additionally, he accused the school of secretly running an unauthorized hostel without any inspections from the Mandal Education Officer (MEO).

"Education has been turned into a business at this school. The management is collecting hefty fees while hiring unqualified teachers for low salaries, resulting in substandard education and serious injustice to students. We demand immediate intervention and strict action against the school management," Pallayya declared.

The complaint has sparked concerns over the regulation of private schools in the district, with calls for authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.