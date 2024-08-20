Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Health Department Office Issues Warning.

At the Jogulamba Gadwal District Health Department Office today, District Medical and Health Officer (DM HO) Dr. Siddappa expressed strong displeasure over the poor performance of staff working at the Vaddepalli Rajoli PHC (Primary Health Center). He warned that strict action will be taken against any negligence in health programs. Dr. Siddappa emphasized the importance of improving performance within the next two to three days and instructed the concerned supervisors to monitor their respective sub-centers closely to ensure the completion of all health programs.

During the meeting, Dr. G. Raju, Dr. Rizwana Tanveer, and Dr. Prasoon Rani also spoke, addressing the objectives and importance of the various health programs being implemented in the district. They stressed the need for immediate improvement and urged the staff to work diligently to achieve the targets set for the programs.

The program was attended by Medical Officers of Primary Health Centers (PHCs), district health department staff, and other PHC personnel, all of whom were urged to take their responsibilities seriously to ensure the success of the district's health initiatives.