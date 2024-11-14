Strict Action Needed Against Attacks on Government Employees - Retired Employees

Nagar Kurnool: In Lagacharla village of Dudyala Mandal, Vikarabad district, officials on duty were attacked and injured, an act described as inhumane by the local government retirees’ association of Nagarkurnool district. They called for strict action against those responsible, urging the government to ensure the safety of government employees during their duties. The association held a protest in front of their building, demanding that steps be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring and for the authorities to identify and take action against the perpetrators.

Special Officer Venkat Reddy, police officers, and others who were affected in the attack were wished a quick recovery. The association assured continuous support to the injured employees. The protest included various leaders like District General Secretary Sridhar, Mandal Branch President Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Secretary Yugandhar Reddy, Simha Reddy, Sanjeeva Goud, and Narasayya, who voiced their opposition to the violence.