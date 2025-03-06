Strict action needed against harassment of women at workplace

Wanaparthy: District judiciary secretary and senior judge V Rajani stated on Wednesday that strict action will be taken against sexual harassment of women in workplaces. As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, an awareness seminar on legal rights was conducted for sanitation workers under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority at the municipal office here.

Attending as the chief guest, she emphasised the necessity of establishing internal complaint committees (ICCs) in both private and government offices, consisting of four members, including at least two women. A senior woman employee should be appointed as the presiding officer of the committee. She assured that any complaint filed by a woman facing sexual harassment will be thoroughly investigated, and legal action taken while ensuring the confidentiality of the complainant’s information.

She urged women experiencing harassment in workplaces to fearlessly report their grievances to the ICCs. Rajani explained women’s rights and related laws, highlighting that free legal services are available for all women through the DLSA. Deputy Engineer Yunus, Bar vice-president D Krishnayya, deputy legal aid counsel G. Uttarayya attended.