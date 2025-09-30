Strict poll code enforced ahead of GP, MPTC & ZPTC elections

Mahabubnagar: With the State Election Commission announcing the schedule for Gram Panchayat, MPTC, and ZPTC elections, District Collector Viziyendira Boyi has declared the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect across all rural local bodies from immediate effect on Monday. She directed all officials to follow the code and avoid any activity that could influence voters.

Speaking at a meeting with district officials on Monday, Viziyendira stressed that no new government schemes, foundation stone ceremonies, inaugurations, or ground-level events should be undertaken during the election period. She further instructed that FST and SST teams function independently to ensure smooth enforcement of the MCC.

As per the Collector, the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections will cover 127 GPs and 1,130 wards, the second phase 157 GPs and 1,356 wards, and the third phase 139 GPs and 1,188 wards. For MPTC and ZPTC elections, 89 MPTC seats will go to polls in the first phase and 86 in the second phase.

Officials and staff were warned not to hold meetings, official reviews, or programmes with public representatives, and participation in such gatherings was strictly prohibited.