Strike period not to influence RTC employees' increments

Hyderabad: The TSRTC management would not consider the strike period from September 5 to November 28 while giving annual increments to the employees.

The management issued a circular based on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who wanted the officials to allow the annual increments to the employees ignoring the period of their absence during the strike period.

The union leaders have welcomed the decision of the management to ignore the absence of employees during the strike period for increment.

Thanking the Chief Minister, NMU leader E Ashok said that they were hopeful that salaries for the strike period would also come during Sankranti and Medaram jatara.