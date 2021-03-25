Strong immunity best defence against Covid

Tarnaka: A balanced diet helps to build a strong immune system that can help withstand any assault by the virus. A strong immune system is the best defence against Covid-19, said Dr DM Subba Rao, a scientist from NIN.

Delivering the keynote address at a webinar organized by Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Hyderabad,he said malnutrition is no more a problem of few economic classes. He mentioned that due to the reduction of physical activities, availability of junk food, consuming few foods as status symbols, living in nuclear families is affecting our food habits which are leading to various health problems. He gave an overview of various diet plans and eating habits that we need to follow and include to boost our immune system. He observed that increased global access to cell phones with an Internet connection and social media, led to the exponential production of information creating an infodemic. He urged everyone to act against this COVID-19 infodemic by sharing only the approved and verified information on social media.

Delivering the inaugural address, S Venkateshwar, Director General, PIB-South, said,"we need to certainly increase focus on diet and eating habits to tackle the pandemic." He urged everyone strictly to adhere to the guidelines and protocols and be extra careful in this pandemic time.

Earlier in her welcome address, Shruti Patil, Director, PIB, ROB, said the webinar was organized for the benefit of various field functionaries in view of PoshanPakwada celebrations, an initiative by the Ministry of women and child welfare with an objective to address the nutritional challenges.Besides officers of the PIB and ROB, students, and Anganwadi workers from various districts also attended the webinar.