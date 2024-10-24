Strong protests at public hearing on Ambuja plant

Ramannapet: Expressing their opposition in one voice, the people of Ramannapetmandal protested againstthe establishment of a cement factor, alleging that it would destroy their livelihoods.

The Nalgonda district Pollution Control Board, under the leadership of District Collector Ben Shalom and PCB EE Sangeetha, conducted a public hearing at the proposed site for the Ambuja plant, on the outskirts of Ramannapet. Thousands of people from nearby villages such as Kommaigudem, Siripuram, Vellanki, Bogaram, and Janampallyjoined the protests, holding black flags and placards and raising slogans against the company.

However, local residents became furious when they realised that outsiders, disguised as NGO representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Suryapet, Mellacheruvu, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad, had come to the event. The locals confronted them, demanding their identity cards and Aadhaar cards, forcing them to leave the venue. Despite police intervention, the protesters dragged them out of the company’s premises.

The officials assured the people that the public opinion gathering was only for collecting doubts and objections, not for project clearance. They said that all objections would be submitted to a high-level committee. Following the assurance, the people participated in the programme.

The company representatives disclosed Ambuja plans to set up a plant with a 1,400 crore investment to produce six million tons of cement annually on 26 hectares of land. Protests rent the air even as they continued their presentation. Many opposed the plant, asking the company not to make Ramannapetanother Damacharla.

