Strong Security Measures in Place for Upcoming T20 Match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad : Cricket fans can breathe easy as Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS has announced robust security arrangements for the much-anticipated T20 match between India and Bangladesh. The match is scheduled to take place at the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on the 12th of this month.

In a recent review meeting held at the stadium, Commissioner Sudhir Babu outlined the comprehensive security measures that will be implemented to ensure the safety of players and spectators alike. Attendees of the meeting included DCPs, ACPs, and representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Fire and Electricity Departments, along with members from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Commissioner Sudhir Babu emphasized that organizing cricket events in the Rachakonda Commissionerate is a significant opportunity, and despite various challenges, officials have been instructed to prioritize security arrangements to minimize any inconveniences for spectators. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of managing ticket distribution transparently, urging the management team to prevent any confusion.



To facilitate a smooth experience for attendees, arrangements for designated parking areas have been proposed, alongside plans to mitigate traffic congestion on the Uppal main road for the convenience of daily commuters. The installation of CCTV cameras around the stadium will enable the monitoring of all movements, ensuring enhanced security.



The Commissioner reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against the sale of fake tickets, assuring fans that ticket distribution will be conducted transparently. He urged the public to remain cautious and not to believe in any rumors concerning ticket availability.

The meeting was also attended by DCP Malkaj Giri Padmaja IPS, HCA President Jaganmohan Rao, HCA Vice President Daljir Singh, SOT DCP Ramana Reddy, Women Safety DCP Usha Vishwanath, DCP SB Karunakar, DCP Crime Arvind Babu, and Additional DCP Shyam, among others, all united in their commitment to delivering a secure T20 match experience for fans and participants.

