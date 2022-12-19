Student ends life in Basara IIIT in Nirmal

Nirmal: In a shocking incident, a student from Basara IIIT campus reportedly committed suicide in Nirmal on Sunday night. According to the sources, the deceased was identified as Bhanu Prasad, a native of Rangapur village in Rangareddy studying PUC -II and staying at boys hostel 2. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to the hospital for post-mortem.

It is said that the police found a suicide note in his pocket. Students alleged that the pressure and strict rules are the reason behind his suicide and demanded to disclose his suicide note. Students staged protests in front of the administrative office. VC said that personal reasons are behind his suicide.