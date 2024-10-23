  • Menu
Student excels in boxing competition
Hyderabad: A student of St Joseph's Public School, K Yashwant, excelled in the State level boxing competitions organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation.

The Telangana State Level 2024 Open Boxing Competition was held on October 21 organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation at the Shaikpet Municipal Complex in the city. Kongalla Yashwant of St Joseph Public School, King Kothi, participated in this competition and won the gold medal.

On this occasion, along with the organisers, the dignitaries who participated in the programme presented certificates of appreciation and a gold medal to Yashwant. Later, the headmaster and teachers of St Joseph's school specially congratulated him.

