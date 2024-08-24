  • Menu
Student groups urge OU to conduct PhD Category 2 entrance test

Student groups urge OU to conduct PhD Category 2 entrance test
Members of student associations and PhD scholars of Osmania University submitted a written representation to OU authorities on Friday, requesting the conduct of its own PhD Category 2 entrance test to provide a fair chance for marginalised and first-generation students to pursue their academic dreams.

Hyderabad: Members of student associations and PhD scholars of Osmania University submitted a written representation to OU authorities on Friday, requesting the conduct of its own PhD Category 2 entrance test to provide a fair chance for marginalised and first-generation students to pursue their academic dreams.

This issue came to the forefront following a recent notification by OU stating that, starting this academic year, PhD students will be admitted solely based on UGC NET scores.

Relying solely on UGC NET scores will restrict opportunities and perpetuate inequality. It would be better if OU released the PhD Category 2 notification, allowing admissions without JRF and UGC NET. This approach would ensure a more inclusive and equitable admission process. Recently, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) withdrew its decision to conduct PhD Category 2 admissions based solely on UGC NET scores, citing the UGC NET paper leak as the primary reason, which compromised the integrity of the admission process. It would be better for OU to follow this example and conduct its own PhD Category 2 entrance test, ensuring a fair and secure admission process for all students, stated Nelli Satya, General Secretary of the All India Students' Federation (AISF), OU.

