Student hangs self at Gurukulam

Wanaparthy: A student named Praveen (14), studying in class 7 at Madanapuram Residential School (Boys Gurukulam) in Wanaparthy district, committed suicide on Wednesday. Going into details, T Srinivas and Sathamma, a couple from Konnur in the mandal area, along with their children, went to Hyderabad for a better life.

Their younger son Praveen got a seat in a Gurukulam school in Hyderabad. While studying there, his parents got their son admitted to MadanapurGurukulam school a week ago with the intention of returning to their hometown. On Tuesday, he sustained a minor injury while playing kabaddi.

It is learnt that he called his father and informed him about this and asked him to take him home. The father consoled his son and assured he would send the boy’s uncle on Wednesday morning. However, in the morning, while all the students went to classrooms after breakfast, and Praveen went to his room and hanged himself. On learning about it, principal and teachersrushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.