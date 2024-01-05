Live
Student leaps to her death from 5th floor of Gitam University in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A student of Gitam University, Hyderabad leapt to her death from the fifth floor of the varsity building on Friday.
Renu Sri, 18, was a first-year engineering student of the university at its campus in Rudraram in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.
The student had reportedly joined the varsity just three months ago in the Computer Science Engineering branch.
A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Renu is seen sitting on the parapet wall and using her mobile phone. She then put the phone down and leaned forward while holding the parapet wall with one hand before jumping.
She sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.
Cries of those who saw her falling are also heard in the clip.
Police shifted the body to Area Hospital Patancheru for autopsy. Her family lives in the Madhapur area in Hyderabad. The reason for her extreme step was not known. Police registered a case and took up investigation.