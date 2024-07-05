Student Union Protests at TGPSC Office, Leaders Arrested by Police

BRS Affiliated Student Union leaders staged a protest at the TGP SC office, demanding increased group 2 and 3 posts and for exams to be held in December. The leaders of the protest were arrested by police and taken to the station, including BRSP leader Gellu Srinivas.

The protest was organized under the banner of Unemployment Ikasa, with the main demands being the postponement of the DSC for 3 months and the conduct of a Mega DSC with 25,000 posts in October.

The protesters were seen on the road, holding banners and shouting slogans to bring attention to their cause. Police intervened and took action to disperse the protesters, leading to the arrest of the leaders.