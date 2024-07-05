Live
- Voting for presidential runoff commences in Iran
- Over 28,000 under evacuation orders as fast-moving wildfire expands in California
- Airtel denies data breach of 375 mn users, says desperate attempt to spoil firm’s reputation
- PM Modi congratulates Starmer after Labour Party's triumph in UK polls
- Researchers discover new T cells, genes related to immune disorders
- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath have lost political ground: BJP MP Chief
- Maha govt tables Bill to prevent paper leaks with provisions of jail term, hefty fines
- Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'
- Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna
- Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
Just In
Student Union Protests at TGPSC Office, Leaders Arrested by Police
Highlights
BRS Affiliated Student Union leaders staged a protest at the TGP SC office, demanding increased group 2 and 3 posts and for exams to be held in December
BRS Affiliated Student Union leaders staged a protest at the TGP SC office, demanding increased group 2 and 3 posts and for exams to be held in December. The leaders of the protest were arrested by police and taken to the station, including BRSP leader Gellu Srinivas.
The protest was organized under the banner of Unemployment Ikasa, with the main demands being the postponement of the DSC for 3 months and the conduct of a Mega DSC with 25,000 posts in October.
The protesters were seen on the road, holding banners and shouting slogans to bring attention to their cause. Police intervened and took action to disperse the protesters, leading to the arrest of the leaders.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS