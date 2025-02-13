Live
Just In
Students apprised of wildlife conservation
Forest dept holds educational trip to Nallamala
Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Vanadarshini Programme, the forest department organised an educational tour for the students of Government Science Degree College. Range Officer Devaraju informed that 60 students were taken to the Mannanur Eco-Tourism Center in a bus arranged by the forest department on Wednesday.
At Mannanur, students visited the Forest Museum, where they learned about forest resources, wildlife conservation, and sustainable practices. Later, at the Forest Knowledge Center, tour guide Swetha made a digital presentation on the importance of preserving forest wealth and the role of wildlife conservation.
As part of the study tour, students were taken on a safari to Farahabad Viewpoint and Octopus Viewpoint, where they gained insights into the region’s ecological significance. Devaraju emphasised that such tours help students develop awareness about nature conservation and the importance of forests. The event saw participation from principal Anjayya, vice principal Vanitha, women empowerment officer Umadevi, and faculty members Dasharatham and Muzaffar and others.