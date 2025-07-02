Students Demand Justice: PDSU-Led Bandh Shuts Down Colleges in Gadwal Over Pending Fee Reimbursement

Gadwal: A bandh organized under the leadership of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) was successfully conducted in Gadwal district as part of a statewide call demanding the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarships for students. The bandh was held at PG and Degree colleges in the district headquarters, with the college managements voluntarily supporting and implementing the closure.

PDSU’s Telangana state-level agitation aimed to highlight the prolonged delay in disbursing fee reimbursement and scholarships to students, which is severely affecting their education and future. Speaking on the occasion, PDSU District President Haleem Pasha stated that:

“Over the last three years, an amount of ₹7,200 crores meant for fee reimbursement and scholarships has been pending across the state. As a result, students are facing tremendous hardships. Corporate colleges are pressuring students to pay high fees upfront, forcing many to consider dropping out due to financial constraints.”

Pasha added that the student union has issued a three-day bandh call affecting degree, PG, engineering, and professional colleges. He emphasized that unless the state government acts swiftly and releases the pending dues, PDSU will intensify its agitation, including a potential siege of the Chief Minister’s office.

The protest received broad support from the managements of several educational institutions, who voluntarily observed the bandh in solidarity with the students’ demands.

Key Demands by PDSU:

1. Immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship amounts.

2. Legal action against corporate colleges that are collecting unauthorized donations from students.

3. Opposition to the alleged plan by the government to gradually abolish the fee reimbursement scheme.

The USFI (United Student Federation of India) State Assistant Secretary, Vaman Palli Rangaswamy, also extended his full support to the bandh and endorsed the students’ rightful demands.

Notable Participants in the Protest:

Anil, Swami Narsinglu, Vijay, Naresh, Chand B, Vennela, Shailaja, Swapna, and Veeresh, among others, actively took part in the demonstration.

The student community has made it clear that they will not stay silent until justice is served. They call upon the Telangana state government to take immediate corrective action and uphold the educational rights of thousands of students who are dependent on financial aid to pursue higher education.