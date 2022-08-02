Students denied entry into exam hall for being late

Shadnagar: The students of intermediate were not allowed to write the exam because they were late by a minute to the examination centre in Shadnagar on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a total of 30 students were not allowed to attend the exam in the intermediate supplementary exam and were sent back for coming late for the exam. Inter supplementary exams are being conducted in two colleges in Shadnagar. Due to non-arrival of buses to the villages on time and heavy rains, some students reached the examination centres late. The minute rule became a curse for those students, so the students turned back without writing the exam.

The students said that as there were no buses, some of us had to walk on foot and some asked for a lift to reach the exam centres. Because of that, the administrators did not allow us to write the exams, they added. They also questioned that who is responsible as there are no proper transportation facilities to the villages.