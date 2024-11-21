Students Fall Ill After Midday Meal Contaminated in Narayanpet

Over 50 students at the Government School in Maganoor, Narayanpet District, fell ill after consuming their midday meal on Tuesday. Reports indicate that the condition of an 8th-grade student is critical. The students experienced symptoms of severe discomfort and illness shortly after lunch.

The incident has raised serious concerns, prompting immediate action from the state government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grave concern over the situation and took swift measures to address it. He personally contacted the district collector to gather details of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation. The Chief Minister has directed that the health condition of the affected students be closely monitored, and has instructed that those responsible for any negligence be suspended immediately.

Chief Minister said that providing nutritious meals to students is non-negotiable and must not be compromised. He also called for better healthcare and medical attention for the affected students. Revanth Reddy warned that if such incidents are repeated, strict actions would be taken against those responsible. Additionally, he ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and directed the district collector and Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials to submit a report on the matter.

The Chief Minister also issued a strong warning to all district collectors, urging them to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. Despite this, food poisoning incidents in government-run schools and hostels have been recurring issues in the state. Despite the passing of years, conditions in many government schools and hostels remain poor, with students often suffering from nutritional deficiencies due to substandard meals.

Reports have indicated that the food provided to students often includes spoiled vegetables and expired ingredients, leading to serious health risks. Many students have been admitted to hospitals after falling ill from consuming the contaminated meals. In light of these recurring issues, the Chief Minister recently raised the diet charges and cautioned mess operators, stressing that food quality must not be compromised under any circumstances.

The government’s continued failure to address these concerns has led to widespread criticism, with many demanding more stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of students in the state's educational institutions.