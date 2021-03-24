Students in Telangana go back to online classes as schools shut

With the government announcing closure of schools from today, some schools in Telangana returned to the online classes to finish up the syllabus. The shutting down of schools comes nearly after two months of reopening the educational institutions in the state on February 1.

Even as the schools were conducting physical classes, attendance was not made mandate for the students and only the teachers were asked to deliver the lessons and online classes. Hence, the end of the physical classes will not affect the completion of syllabus.

On the other hand, the conduct of examinations for the students remained unanswered by the government. It is learned that the government will decide on it after considering the recommendations from the education department. A decision on the conduct of SSC examinations is also to be taken yet. According to the schedule announced, the SSC exams will be held from May 17 to May 26.

The decision of closure of schools comes after the rising coronavirus cases in the residential schools and hostels.