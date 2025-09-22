  • Menu
Students inspired to learn Quantum Computing

Karimnagar: Duringa daylong workshop titled ‘Introduction to Quantum Computing, Professor Dr K Raghavendra Rao of PES University, Bangalore, said that...

Karimnagar: Duringa daylong workshop titled ‘Introduction to Quantum Computing, Professor Dr K Raghavendra Rao of PES University, Bangalore, said that solving problems with quantum computers will be easier. The event was held at Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Singapuram, under the chairmanship of Dr K Shankar, Director of the college, who explained the important aspects of quantum computers.

Shankar said that many researches are being done in quantum computing all over the world. He said that a company called QPI AI from Bangalore has made a quantum computer, which is a great result.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra Rao said that a quantum computer contains the principles of physics and mathematics, and quantum computing can be easily understood. In the workshop, the basic principles of Star Richard experiment, Foreman theory, Felix Black space, etc. were explained.

Shankar elaborated that quantum computing in engineering is being taught at the college and encouraging students to learn related topics.

