Students need parents encouragement: Minister KTR

Parents need to encourage their children which help them to achieve their goals said Minister KT Rama Rao adding that what he has become today was all due to the encouragement of his parents. The minister on Monday inaugurated the renovated Zilla Parishad High School in Sircilla.

The School which was renovated under PPP mode by spending Rs 3 crore has all the facilities on par with the corporate schools. Speaking at the inaugural event, Rama Rao said that students who studied in the welfare schools in the state are securing all-India ranks.

"The school which was set up in 1960 has groomed scores of people. With the help of many philanthropists, the government was able to renovate the school during the Covid time. It was developed in such a way that around 400 students can dine at a time besides 39 classrooms and a computer lab," the minister said.



He further added that the Chief Minister's desire is to establish similar schools across the state.

The minister said that the government set up 945 social welfare schools and is spending 1.25 lakh on each student apart from providing Rs 29 lakh education loan for those who want pursue their studies in foreign lands. He advised the students to study to gain knowledge instead of studying for job purpose.