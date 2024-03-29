Live
- 'Genuine Communist' Manik Sarkar not in favour of 'unholy' Congress-Left alliance: Biplab Deb
- IPL 2024: Banking on home advantage, LSG eye first win of season against PBKS
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
Just In
Students should be careful during summer holidays - Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas
Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas has given several suggestions to the parents of school and college students in view of summer vacations
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas has given several suggestions to the parents of school and college students in view of summer vacations, he said that many students are interested in learning swimming during summer, he advised those who want to learn swimming not to go alone to ponds, wells and canals, they must learn to swim under the supervision of adults.
He said, similarly, safety jackets or air tubes should be used during learning to swim, similarly, parents should ensure that their children do not go to water places alone, especially in villages, elders should keep an eye on the children, as there have been incidents of people falling into canals and ponds and dying in the past, so that such incidents do not happen again.
He said that please do not go to the places where you learn to swim without taking precautions, and learn to swim in places like wells and swimming pools as much as possible under the supervision of adults.