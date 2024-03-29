Students should be careful during summer holidays - Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas has given several suggestions to the parents of school and college students in view of summer vacations, he said that many students are interested in learning swimming during summer, he advised those who want to learn swimming not to go alone to ponds, wells and canals, they must learn to swim under the supervision of adults.

He said, similarly, safety jackets or air tubes should be used during learning to swim, similarly, parents should ensure that their children do not go to water places alone, especially in villages, elders should keep an eye on the children, as there have been incidents of people falling into canals and ponds and dying in the past, so that such incidents do not happen again.

He said that please do not go to the places where you learn to swim without taking precautions, and learn to swim in places like wells and swimming pools as much as possible under the supervision of adults.