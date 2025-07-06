Students should be trained in AI tools: Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has urged students to be aware of modern technology. On Saturday, Sridhar Babu, along with District Collector Koya Sri Harsha, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works in Manthani town.

The minister said that the government will implement special activities to create awareness among students about AI tools (artificial intelligence).

Teachers will also be trained on AI teaching. There is a need for students in the school to acquire English speaking skills and necessary steps will be taken for this.

He said that government schools in the Manthani constituency should be set up with full digital classes and CSR funds will be used for this. Technological aspects like robotics and driverless cars should be taught to children. He said that a digital staff room will be set up for teachers in Manthani school. A small software company has been set up in Manthani town and 30 youth will get employment. District Library Chairman Nannaya Goud, RDO Suresh and others participated.

Earlier, he inaugurated the advanced digital classes and library built by Seeds NGO at the Zilla Praja Parishad Girls’ School at a cost of Rs 58 lakh among other development works in the area.