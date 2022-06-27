Students to get textbooks from July 6

Hyderabad: The students from the state will get their text books in open market from July 6 of the next month. This was revealed by the director of the government text books publications Srinivasa Chari. He said that they had published chapter wise QR codes in all the text books of the state and added that the code would help the students to view their classes in audio and video modes .

He said that they had made all arrangements for the sale of the text books from class 1 to class 10 across the state . Revealing the reasons behind the delay in the publication of the books , he said that the delay in the finalisation of the paper are and tenders were the reasons. He said that they had handed over contracts to sell the books to 13 private firms .

He said that the books would be sold by those sellers , who are approved the DEOs of the different districts of the state. He urged the parents of the students to lodge complaints with the DEOs concerned if anybody sold the books beyond the fixed price .