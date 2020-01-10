Students told to be aware of cyber-crimes: Kodad SP Baskaran

Kodad (Suryapet): Superintendent of Police Baskaran expressed his concern over increasing cyber crimes, and advised people to gain knowledge about online frauds. On Friday, he participated as chief guest to an awareness programme on Cyber Security and Best Practices held at Sana Engineering College in Kodad in the district.



He advised the students and youth to use internet to enhance their knowledge and not to ruin their lives by getting the addict to it. He suggested the people to not to share personal information and bank details to anyone even if they get a message in the name of gift or lottery from any site. He advised the people not to open any links that come in blue colour.

Stating that no bank asks for customers PIN numbers and etc, he advised the people to inform the police if anyone asks OTP and other private information.

He stated that a few online cheaters were luring the youth in the name of jobs and fleeing after collecting the money in huge amounts. The SP suggested the people to not make advance payments while buying any articles on unauthorised sites.

As part of the programme, the SP along with other police officials released a poster and calendar with valuable advice. Kodad DSP Raghu, Circle Inspectors Shivaram Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, SIs Ramanjaneyulu and Kranthi and She Teams members and students participated in the programme.