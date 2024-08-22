Students told to get industry-ready

Warangal: Students need to attend as many industrial-related training classes as possible to enhance their employment skills, Vaagdevi Colleges Secretary and Correspondent Dr. Ch Devender Reddy said. Addressing the students at the Orientation and Induction Programme organised for the freshers at Vaagdevi Campus in Bollikunta, a suburb of Warangal, on Wednesday, he called upon students to strive hard for a better future.



Stating that the Vaagdevi Colleges have excellent faculty and facilities on par with the best in the industry, Reddy said that it’s up to students to make use of the opportunity.

The Vagdevi College campus is ideal for innovative research, startups, and higher education having a tie-up with foreign universities. Principals Dr. K Prakash and Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed claimed that their strength is their syllabus. All the programme are designed in accordance with the industry needs, they said.