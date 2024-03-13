Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants

Karimnagar: With the ongoing government’s notification process to fill job vacancies, there is newfound optimism among unemployed youth in Joint Karimnagar District. The SC and BC Study Circles have emerged as beacons of opportunity, offering free training to job seekers.

The BC Study Circles have already commenced classes, and on February 23, a notification was released for a 5-month foundation course with 100 seats in the SC Study Circle. The government not only provides stipends but also covers tea and snacks expenses for those selected for free training through these circles, catering to unemployed individuals who cannot afford private training centers.

Live classes have been introduced following government orders, and applications are actively being sought. District Officer of SC Welfare Department, P Nathaniel, stated that residential training is underway at the SC Study Circle for various exams, including Groups, Banking, RRB, and Staff Selection Commission.

Notifications for Group-1 training will soon be issued, inviting SC candidates who have completed any degree from Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapalli districts.Applicants must have a family income below Rs 3 lakhs, possess caste and income certificates from the tahsildar, and apply through www.tsstudycircle.co.in.

Meanwhile, the BC Study Circle, under the Backward Classes Development Department, offers free training with stipends for Group-1, 2, 3, 4, banking, and staff selection commission exams. The Director, M Ravikumar, highlighted flexibility in conducting digital classes and encouraged unemployed candidates to contact the BC Study Circle office at 0878-2288886 during working hours. Speaking to The Hans India, Director of SC Study Circle Karimnagar District, Banda Srinivas, emphasised quality coaching, expert faculty, mock tests, and daily assessments to ensure comprehensive preparation for aspirants.

Deputy Director of Scheduled Castes Development Department, Pulla Nathaniel, urged unemployed individuals to seize the opportunity, as the ST Study Circle has successfully aided job seekers since its inception in 2016. Currently accepting applications for Group-1 training, the circles aim to empower and uplift aspiring candidates in their pursuit of employment.