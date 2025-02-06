Study with a plan to achieve goals, Collector advises students

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said, that students should study with a plan and succeed in achieving the goals they have set in life.

On Wednesday, the district Collector inspected the awareness and motivation classes conducted for the tenth class students at the Government High School in the local N.S.P camp.

On this occasion, district Collector Muzammil Khan said, that the fear of accidents while driving is very good, fear is very common, every person has fear, and we should learn how to manage fear with time.

He also said, that to reduce the fear of exams, we should study with a plan in advance. He said, that nothing comes easy for us in life, and if we do not work hard, we will not have value.

He said, that we should work hard according to the specified goal in a regular manner, do not postpone today’s work on tomorrow, if we get used to postponing tasks, we will not achieve the goals, and if we do not work towards the goal at the right time in life, we will lose a great future.

He said, that we should be careful for the coming month, eat only healthy food, do not eat junk food and chips outside, and we should take care of our health. As we cannot achieve the desired results if we are not healthy and prepared for the exam.

The Collector said, that we should focus on how to achieve our goals, that if we sit and think about what we do not have, failures will come, that we should never blame others for our failures, that things like where we were born, under what conditions we grew up are not in our control, that only the issue of how we write in the exams depends on us, and that we should do our work carefully and correctly.

He said that, the students should have faith in themselves, prepare for the exams as planned, provide them with the necessary training in the subjects in which our friends are weak, and prepare them so that our friends can also write the exams well along with us.

The Collector said that, the students should write the exams with confidence, achieve the goals we have set in life despite any obstacles, and help others after reaching a great level.

Earlier, the district Collector listened with interest to the awareness and motivation class conducted by motivation speakerNageshwar Rao for the children.

He said that, students should work hard to achieve good results and give their parents a good gift that they will remember for the rest of their lives, that life is beautiful, that they should move forward according to plan and be in a good position in the future, that they should get rid of anger and laziness and get used to doing things at the right time, that they should reduce the use of cell phones, they should not touch them completely for a month, then they should have increase their confidence in exam and can do there best, and they can achieve anything if they want to.

District Education Officer Somasekhar Sharma, school principal Rajendra Prasad, assistant teachers, and others participated in this programme.