Stung by allegations, KTR slaps legal notices on Revanth, Bandi

Hyderabad: IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has sent legal notices to Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making 'baseless' and 'false' allegations on the TPSPC question paper leak case.

KTR said that he was sending legal notices to the two leaders for conspiring to discredit the government by dragging his name with political malice in the case. He said that dragging the government and himself in to the case without understanding constitutionally set up PSC has autonomy was a proof of their ignorance.

KTR said that the PSC system was established independently of the government with intention of conducting examinations and filling up jobs. "Leaving all these facts aside, Sanjay and Revanth were spreading lies by holding the government responsible for the leak .

The minister lashed out that the two leaders for their ignorance and lack of knowledge about the administrative affairs of the government. He took strong exception to dragging his name repeatedly in the paper leak case.

KTR said that people were already angry with their stupid statements and mindless words. "Revanth Reddy had said that there was a vaccine scam of tens of thousands of crore rupees in the past during Covid, and the old secretariat was being demolished for Nizam's jewels worth thousands of crores".

KTR asserted that people are noticing the meaningless comments made by Bandi Sanjay, who competes with Revanth in his lack of intelligence. " After observing their comments and behaviour, people feel that both of them have lost their mental balance. Under the leadership of these two, the two parties weakened further ", he quipped.

The minister appealed to youth of the State to focus on preparation of their competitive exams and not fall into the trap of the Opposition leaders' political conspiracies . " TSPSC has already initiated corrective measures and prepared to conduct the examinations more strictly without any mistakes. He also appealed to them not to believe evil conspiracies and propaganda that are being resorted to just for sake of politics.