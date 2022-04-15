Subdued celebrations to mark TRS foundation day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi's formation day on April 27, is likely to be a low-key affair this time as the leaders attributed previous year's plenary celebrations as one of the reasons. The party leaders may take up simple flag hoisting and skip the plenary this time.

The TRS, which celebrates its formation day on April 27 every year, generally holds the plenary and also public meetings. With just two weeks left for the formation day, there is no talk within the party about the plenary, and the leaders believe that this time too it would be celebrated in a subdued manner.

This is not the first time the party would be celebrating the day in a simple way as prior to 2021 celebrations, the party had cancelled the plenary twice, once during 2019 because of Lok Sabha elections and in 2020 because of the prevailing Covid-induced lockdown.

According to sources, the party may ask the cadre to hold celebrations by hoisting party flags in all mandals of the State. A senior leader from the party said, "If the celebrations were to be taken up, different committees would have been formed by this time. Till now, there is no such indication from the party leadership."

The party leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a warpath with the Centre on farmers' issues, would be focusing more on those to corner the Centre. In his efforts to have an alternative front to tackle BJP, the Chief Minister would be focusing on meeting the opposition party leaders in the coming days. Hence, he may not be keen on holding plenary at this juncture, said the TRS leader.

The Chief Minister, during his recent press conference, had announced that he would be bringing out the wrongdoings of BJP-led government at the Centre. He had alleged that the government authorities pressurised the investigating agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation not to move further in the extradition of people who were involved in economic frauds. The Chief Minister is likely to do this exercise in the coming days and party leaders in the State would be asked to celebrate the formation day in a simple manner, said the party leaders.