Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Celebrated with Grandeur in Alampur

Gadwal: Former IPS Officer Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, Alampur MLA Vijayaudu, Former Bhagiratha Vice Chairman Uppala Venkatesh Gupta, BRS Party Youth Leader R. Kishore, and Former Jogulamba Temple Chairman Ravi Prakash Goud participated in the celebrations.

Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, a floral tribute was offered to his statue in Alampur town. Following this, a poetry session organized by Illuri Venkataramayya Shetty was held, which was attended by the guests.

Speakers’ Highlights:

During the event, the dignitaries praised Subhash Chandra Bose, describing him as the only immortal hero whose contributions to the nation are celebrated through his birth anniversary, as the concept of death has no place for such a legendary leader. They acknowledged him as a pride of India and a leader forever etched in the hearts of the nation’s people.

The program witnessed the participation of BRS Party leaders, poets, writers, artists, teachers, students, and many others.