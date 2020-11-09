Submit progress reports of all development works: ZP chief

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya ordered the officials to submit the progress report of various departments and take necessary steps to solve issues pertaining to villages, at a general body meeting at ZPP office in Karimnagar on Monday.

Vijaya said for the all-round development of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced various welfare schemes for all sections of people and it is the responsibility of the officials to implement them perfectly. In every village, constructions works of segregation sheds, burial grounds, Palle Prakruthi Vanalu, Rythu Vedika, parks and open gyms are going on at a brisk pace. Along with the officials, sarpanches of the respective villages and ZPTC in coordination with each other must see that all the works are completed in prescribed time limit following the Covid-19 rules.

Vijaya said that by establishing IKP centres in every village, take steps for purchasing every food grain from the farmers along with speeding up of construction works of burial grounds and must provide flexibility for NRIEGS works.

ZPTCs of Manakondur, Chigurumamidi and Gangadhara mandals alleged that the health officials were showing discrimination against patients coming from various mandals and suggesting them to get medical tests from private hospitals by sending the patients to private hospitals. They were not submitting information about hospital developmental committee meetings, they added.

Responding to them, District Collector K Shashanka ordered the health officials to provide medical facilities and treatment to all patients, who visit government hospitals without any bias. Inquiry will be done against the doctors, who suggested patients to get medical tests done at private hospitals. He ordered them to convey the information beforehand about the meeting of the hospital development committee.

Later, the ZP members felicitated DCCB Chairman K Ravindar Rao for securing first place at national level.

DRDA Venkateshwar Rao, DRO Venkat Madhav Rao, SUDA chairman Rama Krishna, DAO Sridhar, DM&HO Dr Sujatha, Superintendent Ratna Mala, Marketing DD Padmavathi, DTWO, MPPs, MPTCs, ZPTCs were present along with others.