Submit proposals for medical equipment: SCCL CMD

Kothagudem: Expressing serious concern, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N Balram questioned area hospitals for their negligence in sending timely proposals for required medical equipment.

On Thursday, during a review meeting with Area Medical Officers, he instructed that all area hospitals must immediately submit proposals for essential medical equipment and medicines.

He warned that during his inspections, no officer should say a certain piece of equipment is unavailable.

“Irrespective of annual plans or schedules, the requirement for medical devices should be identified and proposals submitted without delay,” he said.

He stated that doctors and technicians have already been allocated to area hospitals, and the management is ready to provide additional manpower if needed. Despite the ability to treat minor health issues at local hospitals, cases are frequently being referred to Hyderabad hospitals.

“Over the past three years, referral bills have increased from Rs 30 crores to Rs 100 crores,” he pointed out and expressed disappointment that company doctors were not demonstrating their capability.

He also informed that efforts are underway to establish a super specialty hospital in Hyderabad.